Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Short Interest Up 15.3% in March

Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,118,400 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the February 27th total of 7,040,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,081,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,701,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,673,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,081,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,899,000 after purchasing an additional 630,125 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,587,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,773,000 after purchasing an additional 540,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,593,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,818,000 after purchasing an additional 297,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

TEAM opened at $142.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.94, a P/E/G ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 1.10. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $100.25 and a fifty-two week high of $156.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.43.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

