AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 6,000 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) received a GBX 6,000 ($78.93) target price from research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 13.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AZN. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 7,400 ($97.34) to GBX 8,100 ($106.55) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,500 ($111.81) to GBX 8,000 ($105.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,862.14 ($103.42).

Shares of LON:AZN traded up GBX 142 ($1.87) on Monday, reaching GBX 6,947 ($91.38). 980,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.71. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,626 ($74.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7,160.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7,313.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.95.

In other AstraZeneca news, insider Michel Demare acquired 700 shares of AstraZeneca stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7,313 ($96.20) per share, for a total transaction of £51,191 ($67,338.86).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

