Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Group, Inc. is an online post-secondary education company. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. Aspen Group, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Aspen Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Aspen Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.40.

ASPU stock opened at $7.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.21. Aspen Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $165.88 million, a PE ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 0.88.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Aspen Group will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Aspen Group news, Director Malcolm F. Iv Maclean bought 6,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $40,656.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,302 shares in the company, valued at $14,387.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director C James Jensen sold 13,836 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $108,750.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 193,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Aspen Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aspen Group by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 19,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Aspen Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Group (ASPU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.