Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) Short Interest Update

Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,174,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the February 27th total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 528,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 36.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascena Retail Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ascena Retail Group in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Ascena Retail Group in the 4th quarter worth $345,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Ascena Retail Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ascena Retail Group in the 4th quarter worth $948,000. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ascena Retail Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

NASDAQ ASNA opened at $1.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Ascena Retail Group has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $30.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average is $2.68.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($4.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.80) by ($1.15). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Ascena Retail Group had a negative net margin of 12.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%.

Ascena Retail Group Company Profile

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

