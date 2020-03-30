Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Rating Increased to Buy at Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $90.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $95.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AWI. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries to $120.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.20.

AWI opened at $79.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.42. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $111.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.35 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 76.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWI. State Street Corp raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 136,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,245,000 after buying an additional 21,439 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter valued at $103,000.

Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

