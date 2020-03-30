Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

AFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Armstrong Flooring from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

NYSE AFI opened at $1.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.12. Armstrong Flooring has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.20). Armstrong Flooring had a negative return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $141.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.40 million.

In related news, CEO Michel Vermette purchased 89,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $166,620.66. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,861 shares in the company, valued at $209,921.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFI. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 12,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 307.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 26,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

About Armstrong Flooring

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

