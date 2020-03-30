Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) by 213.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,077 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Arch Coal were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARCH. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Coal by 8,292.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 38,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Arch Coal by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 606,879 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,030,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Coal by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Coal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Arch Coal by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the period.

ARCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on Arch Coal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Arch Coal from $79.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered Arch Coal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.71.

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $27.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $413.69 million, a PE ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.51. Arch Coal Inc has a 12-month low of $27.21 and a 12-month high of $101.92.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $549.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.30 million. Arch Coal had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 27.94%. Arch Coal’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arch Coal Inc will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. This is an increase from Arch Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

