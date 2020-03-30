ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,105,100 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the February 27th total of 12,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 14.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 963,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,722,000 after buying an additional 119,572 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 4,348.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 696,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after buying an additional 680,830 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter valued at $1,052,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MT opened at $9.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.40. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $24.19.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $15.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

