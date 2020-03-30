ARB Co. Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.19 (ASX:ARB)

ARB Co. Limited (ASX:ARB) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th.

ARB stock opened at A$13.85 ($9.82) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$16.94 and a 200-day moving average price of A$18.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.01. ARB has a 52-week low of A$12.55 ($8.90) and a 52-week high of A$20.64 ($14.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 3.17.

In other news, insider Karen Phin acquired 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$16.00 ($11.35) per share, for a total transaction of A$75,200.00 ($53,333.33).

ARB Corporation Limited designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells motor vehicle accessories and light metal engineering works in Australia, the United States, Thailand, the Middle East, and Europe. The company provides bull bars and protection equipment, including summit, alloy, deluxe, and commercial bull bars, as well as summit and deluxe sahara bars; and nudge and smart bars.

