Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stake Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,966,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,467 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $375,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $188,360,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,972,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $567,177,000 after buying an additional 590,983 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,062,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 491,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,670,000 after buying an additional 240,213 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,095,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $104,086,000 after buying an additional 212,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Aptiv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.74.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.57. The stock had a trading volume of 62,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,416. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.94 and its 200-day moving average is $86.71. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13. Aptiv had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

