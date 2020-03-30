Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) to post earnings of $6.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.26. Anthem posted earnings per share of $6.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year earnings of $22.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.27 to $22.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $25.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.13 to $26.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Anthem.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANTM. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.08.

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,547,857.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,675,210,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,978,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,049,000 after purchasing an additional 181,091 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,103,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,452,000 after purchasing an additional 64,509 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,617,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,028,000 after purchasing an additional 322,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $222.76. 225,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,274,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Anthem has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $312.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Article: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anthem (ANTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.