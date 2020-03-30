Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BUD shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

BUD opened at $42.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.49 and a 200-day moving average of $77.71. The company has a market capitalization of $86.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.36. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $102.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 17.29%. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser Busch Inbev will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,209,976 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $181,306,000 after purchasing an additional 161,076 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,250,493 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $102,590,000 after acquiring an additional 225,151 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1,331.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 588,581 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $48,287,000 after acquiring an additional 547,475 shares during the period. St. James Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 557,903 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $45,770,000 after acquiring an additional 140,984 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 548,271 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $44,980,000 after acquiring an additional 19,473 shares during the period. 3.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.