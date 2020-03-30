Analyzing Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) & Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) and Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

This table compares Krystal Biotech and Precision BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech N/A -10.62% -10.25% Precision BioSciences -417.65% -66.96% -34.32%

This table compares Krystal Biotech and Precision BioSciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech N/A N/A -$19.09 million ($1.20) -32.92 Precision BioSciences $22.24 million 14.05 -$92.88 million ($1.91) -3.18

Krystal Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Precision BioSciences. Krystal Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Precision BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Krystal Biotech and Precision BioSciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech 0 1 5 0 2.83 Precision BioSciences 0 0 8 0 3.00

Krystal Biotech presently has a consensus price target of $77.25, indicating a potential upside of 95.57%. Precision BioSciences has a consensus price target of $22.17, indicating a potential upside of 264.58%. Given Precision BioSciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Precision BioSciences is more favorable than Krystal Biotech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.7% of Krystal Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of Precision BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.3% of Krystal Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Krystal Biotech beats Precision BioSciences on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It is also involved in developing KB105 that is in preclinical studies for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc. operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities. This segment develops PBCAR0191, is an allogeneic CAR T cell therapy targeting the tumor target CD19 for acute lymphoblastic leukemia and non-hodgkin lymphoma; and CD20, BCMA, and CLL-1, CAR T cell therapies targeting the tumor antigens. The Food segment develops food and nutrition products; and pre-breeding materials, a gene edited crop intermediate that could be integrated into breeding program and use in producing new crop varieties. The company has development and commercial license agreement with Shire Plc for research and development of individual T cell modifications; collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to co-develop a product candidate to cure chronic Hepatitis B infection. Precision BioSciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.