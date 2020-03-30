Analyzing Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) & Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI)

Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) and Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

Get Navios Maritime Containers alerts:

This table compares Navios Maritime Containers and Grindrod Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Containers 5.30% 5.66% 2.35% Grindrod Shipping N/A N/A N/A

Navios Maritime Containers has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindrod Shipping has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.2% of Navios Maritime Containers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of Grindrod Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Navios Maritime Containers and Grindrod Shipping’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Containers $141.53 million 0.17 $7.51 million N/A N/A Grindrod Shipping $331.05 million 0.17 N/A N/A N/A

Navios Maritime Containers has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Grindrod Shipping.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Navios Maritime Containers and Grindrod Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Containers 0 0 0 0 N/A Grindrod Shipping 0 0 2 0 3.00

Grindrod Shipping has a consensus price target of $11.55, indicating a potential upside of 285.00%. Given Grindrod Shipping’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Grindrod Shipping is more favorable than Navios Maritime Containers.

Summary

Navios Maritime Containers beats Grindrod Shipping on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Navios Maritime Containers Company Profile

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. owns and operates containerships in Asia and Europe. As of March 6, 2019, it owned a fleet of 30 vessels. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers. The company operates in two businesses, Drybulk Carriers and Tankers. It operates a fleet of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 6 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers. The company also operates a fleet of 8 owned tankers and 2 long-term chartered-in tankers, which carry petroleum products, petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and naptha, as well as heavy fuel oil; and low hazard chemical products comprising liquid bulk vegetable oils. Its customers include trading houses, mining companies, industrial manufacturing companies, and oil companies, as well as traders of grains, steel, and forestry products. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Containers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Containers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.