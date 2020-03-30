Analysts Expect Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) to Announce $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heico’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Heico reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Heico will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heico.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $506.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.30 million. Heico had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 21.76%.

HEI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Heico in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Heico in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Heico from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Heico from $153.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Heico by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 50,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heico by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Heico by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heico during the 3rd quarter worth $550,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Heico by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 23,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HEI traded down $4.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.49. 60,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,525. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.72. Heico has a 12 month low of $52.01 and a 12 month high of $147.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.05.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

