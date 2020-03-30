Analysts Anticipate Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) will report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Trillium Therapeutics’ earnings. Trillium Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.27). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Trillium Therapeutics.

TRIL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 25,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,201,949. Trillium Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $7.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.27.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 110,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.42% of Trillium Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

