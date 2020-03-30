AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 47,316 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.16% of AMETEK worth $36,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Langenberg & Company cut shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on AMETEK from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.12.

Shares of NYSE AME traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,908. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.19. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $102.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

In other news, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $524,916.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,801,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

