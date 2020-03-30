American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on American Public Education from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Public Education from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.67.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $21.81 on Thursday. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $325.55 million, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.01.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $74.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. American Public Education’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.