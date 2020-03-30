American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Bought by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of American Campus Communities worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACC. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 305.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ACC traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.75. 35,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191,446. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.69. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 0.46.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $255.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.82 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 9.01%. American Campus Communities’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.20.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

