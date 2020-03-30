Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AMZN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,500.00 price target (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,333.20.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,900.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,962.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,844.41. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,185.95. The stock has a market cap of $945.89 billion, a PE ratio of 82.58, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 27.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 724,962 shares of company stock worth $1,482,615,847 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 56.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.