Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Short Interest Up 26.1% in March

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,399,400 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the February 27th total of 3,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,082,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total transaction of $54,121,909.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,239,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,349,829,494.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 724,962 shares of company stock worth $1,482,615,847. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,333.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,900.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,185.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,962.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,844.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.58, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 27.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

