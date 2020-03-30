Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Lowered to $1,530.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective decreased by analysts at UBS Group from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,635.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,504.69.

GOOGL stock traded up $26.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,136.52. 1,707,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,621,227. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,327.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,319.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 51.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

