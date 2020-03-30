Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 930.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,328 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,427 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 957,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,393,000 after buying an additional 339,870 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 507,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 186,124 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,420,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,464,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,187,000 after purchasing an additional 143,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,166,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.32.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $6.59 on Monday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.54.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CFO Richard J. Poulton acquired 15,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $108,300.00. Also, CEO Paul Black acquired 33,783 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $243,913.26. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

