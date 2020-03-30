Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 175.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,875 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $25,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President John Redmond bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.27 per share, for a total transaction of $939,890.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at $31,872,341.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $442,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,835.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALGT opened at $90.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $60.06 and a 1-year high of $183.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.87 and a 200-day moving average of $156.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($0.15). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Buckingham Research cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Sidoti reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $167.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.82.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

