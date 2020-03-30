Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $32.26

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$32.26 and last traded at C$32.61, with a volume of 193718 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.60.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATD.B shares. Raymond James raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$49.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion and a PE ratio of 18.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$40.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

