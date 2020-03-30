Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Sold by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC cut its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $1,535,111,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,768,000 after purchasing an additional 960,412 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,731,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,523,000 after purchasing an additional 881,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,355,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,554,000 after purchasing an additional 878,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7,522.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 670,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,541,000 after purchasing an additional 661,950 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ALXN traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.73. 6,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,243,922. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $141.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.42.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 48.17%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.14.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 265,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.76 per share, with a total value of $20,894,870.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.