Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Holdings Raised by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 61.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,096,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,323,000 after buying an additional 24,262,083 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,366,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,613,000 after buying an additional 8,212,134 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,258,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,201,000 after purchasing an additional 559,178 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2,702.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,521,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,313,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,196,000 after buying an additional 1,405,158 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $3.24 on Monday. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.93.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.