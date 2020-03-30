Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company’s products target immune-mediated, inflammatory, orphan, and other diseases. It is developing NS2, a compound that binds and traps free aldehydes. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.42. The stock had a trading volume of 121 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,015. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $71.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.31. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $9.72.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.21. Sell-side analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Douglas purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 59.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

