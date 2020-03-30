Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Short Interest Up 26.1% in March

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,407,800 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the February 27th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 891,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of ATSG opened at $17.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average is $21.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 1.07. Air Transport Services Group has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $403.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.88 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Transport Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.30.

In other news, CFO Quint O. Turner sold 3,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $69,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,350 shares in the company, valued at $4,611,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 101,141 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 1,773.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,875,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,416,000 after acquiring an additional 553,149 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 65,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

