AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AES Corp (NYSE:AES) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,846,900 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the February 27th total of 8,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:AES opened at $13.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. AES has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $21.23.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. AES had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 2.97%. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AES. UBS Group upgraded AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised AES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered AES from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.01.

In related news, Director John B. Morse, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $129,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tish Mendoza purchased 3,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $30,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,858.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 39,293 shares of company stock valued at $442,461. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AES. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of AES by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of AES by 866.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,189,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,177 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AES by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,433,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,008,000 after purchasing an additional 908,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA increased its stake in shares of AES by 211.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 170,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 115,769 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

