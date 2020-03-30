Adyen NV (AMS:ADYEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Adyen NV (AMS:ADYEN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €774.50 ($900.58).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADYEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €832.00 ($967.44) price target on shares of Adyen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €885.00 ($1,029.07) price target on shares of Adyen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €690.00 ($802.33) target price on shares of Adyen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €740.00 ($860.47) target price on shares of Adyen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

About Adyen

