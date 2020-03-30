ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded ACNB from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

ACNB stock opened at $25.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.08. The company has a market cap of $221.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.20. ACNB has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $39.57.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 27.04%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

In related news, Director David L. Sites sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $72,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,161.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Sites sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $36,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,902.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACNB. FMR LLC increased its stake in ACNB by 6.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,053 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ACNB by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,820,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of ACNB by 8.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACNB during the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ACNB during the fourth quarter worth $559,000. 26.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

