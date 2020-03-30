ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.75 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ACCO Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of ACCO opened at $5.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $497.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.37. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.93.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.55 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 15.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. SWS Partners bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

Read More: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACCO Brands (ACCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.