Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Given a €16.50 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) received a €16.50 ($19.19) price target from equities researchers at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.18% from the stock’s current price.

ARL has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Warburg Research set a €35.50 ($41.28) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a report on Friday, March 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €26.30 ($30.58) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Aareal Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €26.29 ($30.57).

ETR:ARL traded up €0.07 ($0.08) on Monday, reaching €14.98 ($17.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $899.06 million and a PE ratio of 4.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €27.72. Aareal Bank has a 1-year low of €16.31 ($18.97) and a 1-year high of €31.90 ($37.09).

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, and shopping centers, as well as retail, logistics, and residential properties.

