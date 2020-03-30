9,836,402 Shares in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,836,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,518,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.95% of Healthpeak Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.13 per share, with a total value of $96,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEAK traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.37. 124,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,456,870. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $37.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.54.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $531.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.80 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PEAK shares. TheStreet cut Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

