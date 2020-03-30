8,393 Shares in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Acquired by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,393 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

MMYT stock opened at $14.11 on Monday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $30.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.37.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 11.55% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

MakeMyTrip Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT).

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.