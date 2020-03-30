8,367 Shares in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) Purchased by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Shoals Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,118,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,479,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,167,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,378,000 after purchasing an additional 158,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,108,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,656,000 after purchasing an additional 127,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 304,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,370,000 after purchasing an additional 113,070 shares during the period.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $19.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average of $38.29. Hancock Whitney Corp has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $44.74.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $316.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HWC. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

