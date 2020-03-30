631,720 Shares in Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 631,720 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 43.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,691 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 20,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

HMY opened at $2.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Harmony Gold Mining Co. has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of -0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.