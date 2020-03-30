4,951 Shares in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) Acquired by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Masonite International during the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Masonite International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its position in Masonite International by 5,399.1% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 122,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after acquiring an additional 120,131 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Masonite International by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Masonite International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on DOOR shares. ValuEngine cut Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wedbush raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Masonite International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.70.

Shares of DOOR opened at $45.03 on Monday. Masonite International Corp has a 12 month low of $36.44 and a 12 month high of $89.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.36.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Masonite International had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $531.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masonite International Corp will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Masonite International Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

