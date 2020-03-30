3,248 Shares in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Universal Display by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Shares of OLED opened at $134.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.02. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $105.11 and a one year high of $230.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.64.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $101.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.53 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.13% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

In other Universal Display news, Director Cynthia Jane Comparin purchased 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $154.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,491.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OLED. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Universal Display from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Universal Display from to in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.45.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.