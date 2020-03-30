3,038 Shares in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,038 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in New Relic during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in New Relic in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in New Relic in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in New Relic by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NEWR traded down $1.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.78. 4,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,963. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. New Relic Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -35.68 and a beta of 0.98.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.27 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that New Relic Inc will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of New Relic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on New Relic from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson restated a “positive” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays lowered New Relic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on New Relic from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.94.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total transaction of $2,143,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $101,819.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,095 over the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

