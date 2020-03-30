29,055 Shares in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) Bought by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,055 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter valued at $2,955,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter valued at $1,348,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 924,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after buying an additional 60,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after buying an additional 41,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter worth about $505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Shares of TPC opened at $6.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tutor Perini Corp has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $20.37. The stock has a market cap of $356.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.25.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Corp will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.