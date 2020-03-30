283,915 Shares in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 283,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,138,000. National Pension Service owned 0.15% of Keysight Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 3,106.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 402.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on KEYS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.90.

KEYS stock traded up $6.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.65. 31,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,598,424. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $71.03 and a 12 month high of $110.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.32.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

