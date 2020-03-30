27,559 Shares in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Get Global X SuperDividend ETF alerts:

SDIV opened at $9.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.49. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.