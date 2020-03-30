2,653 Shares in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Raytheon in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTN opened at $142.02 on Monday. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $103.00 and a 1 year high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.38.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

RTN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total transaction of $191,724.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,839.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,175 shares of company stock worth $2,878,431 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

