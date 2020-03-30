2,653 Shares in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Raytheon in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.
NYSE RTN opened at $142.02 on Monday. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $103.00 and a 1 year high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.38.
RTN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.60.
In other news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total transaction of $191,724.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,839.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,175 shares of company stock worth $2,878,431 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Raytheon Profile
Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.
