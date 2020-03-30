2,157 Shares in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) Bought by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,108,000 after purchasing an additional 66,155 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 514,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 2,904.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 213,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,243,000 after acquiring an additional 206,170 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 197,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

EGP opened at $104.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.83. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $83.40 and a twelve month high of $142.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.41.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $86.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.24%.

EGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastgroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

