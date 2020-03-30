15,171 Shares in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Bought by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $24.24 on Monday. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.95. The firm has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

KHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.06.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

