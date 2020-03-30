1,503 Shares in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Purchased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 11,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Longbow Research lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.29.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $87.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.74. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.24. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $66.29 and a 12 month high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $124,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,106.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,405,365.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,459 shares in the company, valued at $9,012,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,482 shares of company stock worth $2,436,651. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

