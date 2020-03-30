$0.49 EPS Expected for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) will announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.54. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kraft Heinz.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KHC. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.06.

Shares of KHC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.43. 128,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,722,522. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $33.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after buying an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 460,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 518,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,493,000 after acquiring an additional 21,297 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 19.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,811,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,777,000 after purchasing an additional 979,962 shares during the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

