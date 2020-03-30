$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.49. Holly Energy Partners also posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Holly Energy Partners.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $131.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.44 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 42.21% and a return on equity of 40.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HEP shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Holly Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.98.

Shares of Holly Energy Partners stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $9.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,419. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Holly Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $30.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, VP Kenneth Norwood acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $25,270.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 43,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,012.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.85% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Holly Energy Partners (HEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.